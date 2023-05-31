Northwood Technical College's student carpenters who constructed the 20th house project include the following: Front row, from left, are Mick Rosenow, Trent Pritzl, Carson Knutson, Bryce Keilholtz, Kyle Semling, Lucas Kuechenmeister and Sarah Yeske. Back row, from left, are Trent Degerstrom, Benjamin Mayer, Garrett Thon, Tavius Morris and Scott Theilig.
Photo suobmitted
Northwood Tech's construction and cabinetmaking instructor Scott Theilig with his Instructor of the Year award from ABC of Wisconsin.
Northwood Technical College celebrated 20 years of the student project house with its annual Open House event in Rice Lake on May 18. The next day, Scott Theilig, construction and cabinetmaking instructor, won an Instructor of the Year award for his work with Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin carpentry apprenticeships after he was nominated.
For the student project house Open House, construction and cabinetmaking students and faculty were present to answer questions and discuss the project and its process. Attendees were given a tour of the home by the students themselves to view its craftsmanship, layout, and design.
