A Houston, Minn., man was charged on Tuesday with threatening a Rice Lake police officer and operating while intoxicated, first-offense, after being found asleep behind the wheel of a car stopped at a street light on Marshall Street, according to the police.
Dalton L. Eisenhuth, 23, appeared in Barron County Circuit Court before Judge Maureen D. Boyle for an initial appearance.
According to the criminal complaint:
Rice Lake police Officer Katelyn Foust responded at approximately 2:08 a.m. on Monday to a report from an anonymous caller of a person passed out in a vehicle at the intersection of Marshall and Main streets.
Foust and other officers found the vehicle facing east on Marshall Street in front of a red light. The light turned green, but the vehicle remained stationary.
Foust saw the driver, identified as Eisenhuth, slumped over the steering wheel. The door was locked and she knocked on the window multiple times, and the subject did not initially wake up. When he awoke he appeared to be disoriented, exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away. His speech was slurred and he said he was going home from a friend’s house and was tired.
Foust asked Eisenhuth if drank any alcohol and he said he drank vodka straight. Two Rice Lake police sergeants on scene said they could smell intoxicants on the defendant.
Foust administered field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test yielded a result of 0.22. Eisenhuth was transported to Marshfield Medical Center where his blood was drawn for further tests. Foust said while he laid on the bed, the defendant stated, “If I had a gun I would kill all you m***********.”
While en route to Barron County Jail, Eisenhuth spit on the plexiglass in front of him, Foust said. She told him not to spit in the squad, and he said, “I don’t care, wash the f****** car, b****.”
Foust said he spit again and angled the spit so it would hit next to her head on the plexiglass divider. He also said, “I should kill you, you dumb b****.”
If convicted of threatening a police officer, Eisenhuth faces a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to six years, or both. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond.
Eisenhuth’s adjourned initial appearance is set for Wednesday.
