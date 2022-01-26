Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting Kickstart Kindness, a virtual program designed to start a kindness revolution. The program is free and self-guided.
"Kindness has been shown to increase self-esteem, empathy and compassion, and improve mood," said Steven Siegle, Psy.D., a psychotherapist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie. "It can decrease blood pressure, and cortisol, a stress hormone, which directly impacts stress levels. People who give of themselves in a balanced way also tend to be healthier and live longer."
By simply being kind, and being happier and healthier, participants can initiate a ripple effect that can affect their entire community.
This program is appropriate for all ages. Registration is required. Visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website to sign up, print activity ideas and get resources about kindness.
