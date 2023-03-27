Mayo Clinic Health System donates $50K to Aquatics Center

Pictured, from left, are Karolyn Bartlett, administration, Mayo Clinic Health System; Tyler Westphal, Rice Lake Aquatics and Recreation Center board member, and Amy Muminovic, secretary of the RLARC.

 Photo submittted

Mayo Clinic Health System recently contributed $50,000 to the Rice Lake Aquatic and Recreational Center Building Campaign in an effort to support the health and wellness of its rural communities.

The proposed aquatics and recreation center will provide a year-round space for exercise and healthy play that includes all ages and abilities.

