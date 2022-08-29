The Barron County Master Gardener Volunteers meet Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at Room 110 of the Barron County Government Center, 335 Monroe Ave., Barron.

Volunteers Hali Dessecker and Carol Kettner will lead the group in “Identifying Invasive Plants in Our Yards.” The public is invited to attend this presentation.

