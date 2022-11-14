Marshfield Medical Center, Security Health team up to sponsor Rotary Turkey Day 5K and 2K

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake President Brad Groseth, at left, presents sponsorship check to Rotary Club representative Steve Bowman.

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake and Security Health Plan presented $2,500 to the Rice Lake Rotary Club for as the sponsors for the first Rotary Turkey Day 5K and 2K event, set for Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m., starting at Northwood Technical College.

With the slogan "Race before you stuff your face," the run/walk will take place on the Rice Lake Trail System. It includes challenges along the trails providing chances to win prizes. The race will not be competitively timed, but prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers among both adults and children. Registration is still open online or can be done on the day of the race.

