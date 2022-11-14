Marshfield Medical Center, Security Health team up to sponsor Rotary Turkey Day 5K and 2K

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake President Brad Groseth, at left, presents sponsorship check to Rotary Club representative Steve Bowman.
Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake and Security Health Plan presented $2,500 to the Rice Lake Rotary Club for as the sponsors for the first Rotary Turkey Day 5K and 2K event, set for Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m., starting at Northwood Technical College.
With the slogan "Race before you stuff your face," the run/walk will take place on the Rice Lake Trail System. It includes challenges along the trails providing chances to win prizes. The race will not be competitively timed, but prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers among both adults and children. Registration is still open online or can be done on the day of the race.
