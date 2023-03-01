...SNOW TO GRADUALLY END FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH EARLY THIS
AFTERNOON...
.Snow will continue to gradually end from west to east through
early this afternoon with additional accumulations of up to an
inch possible. Breezy north/northwest winds may lead to some
blowing snow and reductions in visibility, especially across
western Minnesota.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
top story
Marshfield Clinic Health System releases statement on employee reductions
Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today a reduction in staff that will impact 346 employees among the organization’s more than 12,000 employee workforce in Wisconsin. The decision comes against the backdrop of a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reduction in reimbursements.
“We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”
