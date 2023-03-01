Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today a reduction in staff that will impact 346 employees among the organization’s more than 12,000 employee workforce in Wisconsin. The decision comes against the backdrop of a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reduction in reimbursements.

“We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments