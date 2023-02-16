EAU CLAIRE — Marshfield Clinic Health System has informed the state it is transitioning 377 employees across 11 locations to a new standalone organization, Family Health Center.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development technically lists the workers as layoffs, but Marshfield Clinic Health System made it clear to the state agency that no one is losing a job.

