A Chetek man accused of assaulting his girlfriend in 2022 was sentenced on Monday to serve 1½ years in prison.

Charges against Matthew D. Hamley, 36, had been filed on Sept. 6, and on March 22 a jury found him guilty of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct — both with domestic abuse modifiers.

  

