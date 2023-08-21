A former Rice Lake man was sentenced on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court to probation for criminal damage to property and possession of methamphetamine.

Jordan D. Broaddus, 32, now of Chetek, was charged with two misdemeanors for criminal damage to property on Sept. 27. He pleaded guilty to the charges on June 29, while a felony charge of bail jumping and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct were dismissed but read into the record.

  

