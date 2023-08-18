A Cameron man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to six counts spanning two separate cases in one of which he allegedly choked his wife, with whom he is going through a divorce.

Cameron B. Noles, 30, was charged on May 5 with felony strangulation and suffocation, which carries a domestic abuse modifier, as well as the misdemeanors of knowingly violating a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, and criminal damage to property, also carrying a domestic abuse modifier.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments