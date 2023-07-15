A former Amery man accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police, eventually leading them on a foot chase into a wooded, swampy area, pleaded not guilty Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Derek Aune, 45, who is now incarcerated at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, is facing two felony counts — driving a vehicle without consent and attempting to flee or elude an officer — plus a misdemeanor charge of operating while revoked. Five charges originally had been filed on Nov. 10, but they were amended.

  

