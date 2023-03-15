A Turtle Lake man pleaded not guilty on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court to multiple felonies related to child sex assault and exposing genitals.

Michael A. Dixon, 31, was charged on Feb. 23, 2022, with the following felonies: attempted first-degree child sex assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13, repeated sexual assault of same child (at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault), first-degree sexual assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13, and three counts of exposing genitals to a child.

