...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Initial rain or a wintry mix will quickly
turn to snow by Thursday afternoon. Strengthening northwest
winds and falling temperatures will lead to hazardous travel
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
featured
Man pleads not guilty to charges related to child sex assault
A Turtle Lake man pleaded not guilty on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court to multiple felonies related to child sex assault and exposing genitals.
Michael A. Dixon, 31, was charged on Feb. 23, 2022, with the following felonies: attempted first-degree child sex assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13, repeated sexual assault of same child (at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault), first-degree sexual assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13, and three counts of exposing genitals to a child.
