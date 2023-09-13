A Barron man in a plea agreement entered guilty pleas on Tuesday to a charge of manufacturing THC to distribute to minors, and a count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Chase A. McCarty, 28, pleaded guilty to the two felonies plus a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct filed in another case before Judge Maureen D. Boyle in Barron County Circuit Court.

  

