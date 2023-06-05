A former Rice Lake man was sentenced to three years probation and 60 days conditional jail after pleading guilty on May 31 to fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.

Jason T. Morgan, 50, now of Cumberland, was charged on May 5, 2021, with two felonies — fourth-offense operating while under the influence and fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance — plus misdemeanor operating while revoked.

