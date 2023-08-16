A Cameron man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase from Rice Lake through Haugen and when pulled over started yelling at the officer to shoot him was sentenced to two years of probation on Wednesday.

Christian X. Weast, 27, was charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer on June 2 in Barron County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to the count on Wednesday before his sentencing.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments