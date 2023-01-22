A Chetek man faces a charge of threat to a police officer after allegedly saying he wanted to kill law enforcement, his wife and everyone at Jennie-O he could get ahold of.

Loren K. Pessier, 71, was charged on Jan. 13 with the felony plus misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Barron County Circuit Court.

