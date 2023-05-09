An 18-year-old man charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child after allegedly assaulting a then-13-year-old girl while she was sleeping pleaded not guilty on Friday.

McKinley K. Conito, who is recorded as being homeless, was charged with the felony on Jan. 9 in Barron County Circuit Court.

