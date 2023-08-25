A Sarona man is facing charges in Barron County Circuit Court for allegedly kicking a Rice Lake police officer in the shin on Aug. 18.

Peter W. Ekstrom, 30, was charged in Barron County Circuit Court on Aug. 18 with felony battery to a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanors of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

  

