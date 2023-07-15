A Minnesota man who allegedly injured a deputy while resisting arrest after being involved in a car crash is facing possible charges in Barron County.

A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call received at 8:57 p.m. on Friday about a two-vehicle car crash on Highway 63 at 19th Avenue, just west of Cumberland, said the Sheriff’s Department. The caller reported no injuries.

  

