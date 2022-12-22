Rice Lake City Council and Rice Lake Area School Board races will be on the Spring Election ballot, and citizens who want to run for office must file nomination papers by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to the responsible officials.

Candidates may still pick up nomination papers to circulate. The deadline for incumbents to declare they will not seek re-election is Friday at 5 p.m., and so far only one has filed.

