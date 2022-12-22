...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later
today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and
last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are
expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with
dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This
event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter
Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow and near
whiteout conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Local Spring Election nomination papers circulating
Rice Lake City Council and Rice Lake Area School Board races will be on the Spring Election ballot, and citizens who want to run for office must file nomination papers by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to the responsible officials.
Candidates may still pick up nomination papers to circulate. The deadline for incumbents to declare they will not seek re-election is Friday at 5 p.m., and so far only one has filed.
