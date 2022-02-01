On Jan. 21, Emily Smith and Lexi Orr (2016 St. Joseph School alum and 2020 Rice Lake High School alum), and one of their college classmates, attended the 49th annual March for Life in Washington D.C.
Emily Smith is the daughter of Mark (Laura) Smith and Libby (Todd) Smith. She currently attends college at Saint Benedict and Saint John's University in St. Joseph, Minn. On their college campus, Smith is a part of a student-led organization, Students for Life, which helped to finance the trip to D.C. She was accompanied by 20 other students from the university. She also met her lifetime best friend, and former St. Joseph School classmate, Lexi Orr, in Washington D.C. Orr is the daughter of Kelly and Kevin Orr. They both flew out on Friday, Jan. 20, and they had until that Sunday to experience the city.
Smith shares, "On the day of the march, my roommates and I woke up early and made a sign to carry at the march. We then traveled as a group to the National Mall, where nearly 200,000 people gathered in honor of our cause. Over the next two hours, we listened to an amazing panel of speakers, including Senators, Congressmen/women, and (my personal favorite) Fr. Mike Schmitz. Since Roe vs. Wade is again being considered in the Supreme Court, the energy in the crowd was electric! After the conclusion of the speakers, we marched around the mall and up Capital hill, proudly carrying our signs. It was incredible to be surrounded by so many people from around the country, all marching for the dignity of life for all. As we quoted on our sign, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made” Psalm 139:14. It was an honor to stand up for the defenseless, and a privilege to stand in the presence of so many amazing people.”
