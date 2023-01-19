...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Little Red Barn Dog Rescue founder Maureen Mlejnek is shown with Bruin and her pup Roxy.
The Little Red Barn Dog Rescue located at 2397 Highway SS, north of Rice Lake, is amazed that a 250-seat Who Rescued Who $50 a plate charity dinner scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Rice Elks Club has already been sold out.
For those who were able to secure a ticket, doors open at 5 p.m., and the dinner is served at 6 p.m. Live music by Bare Bones and Weston Schissel will continue until 9 p.m. In addition to the dinner and music, many businesses have donated silent auction and raffle prizes.
