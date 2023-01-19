The Little Red Barn Dog Rescue located at 2397 Highway SS, north of Rice Lake, is amazed that a 250-seat Who Rescued Who $50 a plate charity dinner scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Rice Elks Club has already been sold out.

For those who were able to secure a ticket, doors open at 5 p.m., and the dinner is served at 6 p.m. Live music by Bare Bones and Weston Schissel will continue until 9 p.m. In addition to the dinner and music, many businesses have donated silent auction and raffle prizes.

