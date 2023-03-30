The Rice Lake Public Library aims to have something for all. Patrons may not be aware that two Creation Stations are available for adult and teen use. They are set up in cabinets that hold supplies for use by patrons. Some of the crafts and activities are jewelry making, origami, watercoloring and more; stop in to check all the other options available.

Those who love to knit and/or crochet and visit are welcome to Sit 'N Knit, a group that meets on Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. Beginners to experienced skill levels are welcome.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments