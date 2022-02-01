The Rice Lake Public Library announced this week that the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will be expanding. The program currently serves children ages 0-5 living in the 54817 and 54868 zip codes, but by the end of February the area will be expanded to include the 54841, 54857, and 54822 zip codes. This expansion is due to a generous donation from the Rice Lake Rotary Club.
The library is so excited to be able to offer this early literacy program to more families in the area. If interested in making a donation to continue the success of the program, visit the Donate page of the Rice Lake Public Library website or checks may be sent to the Friends of the Library.
Staff Picks of the Week include "Watercress" by Andrea Wang, "Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre" by Carole Boston Weatherford and "Too Bright to See" by Kyle Lukoff.
