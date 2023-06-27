Celebrate the mediocre, tacky and totally useless (or is it?) at Bad Art Night for adults and teens on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Rice Lake Public Library. Each month, during the summer, will feature a new style of tasteless art participants can design and make. This month is junk drawer robots. No artistic experience is necessary, and the library staff provides all of the needed materials.

Lego Club meets on Monday at 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of the library. Legos and a theme are provided; bring your own creativity.

  

