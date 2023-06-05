As a part of the Rice Lake Public Library's All Together Now summer reading program, adults and teens are invited to take part in coloring a community mural that will be displayed in the library.

Any who are interested should stop in the library and ask for a mural page to take the page home or stay and color it at the library. Return completed pages by July 1, and they will be assembled into a finished community mural. The mural is made up of 30 pieces that need to be colored and will be handed out on a first-come, first-color basis.

