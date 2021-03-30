A Cumberland man has been bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court.
Clayton Lauritsen, 20, faces first-degree intentional homicide charges in the death of Lauritz Robertson, 45, on North Mill Street in Barron in what has been described as a road rage incident on Dec. 28.
According to the complaint:
A man said the defendant picked him up at his Rice Lake residence. After they saw another man’s vehicle in the Rice Lake car wash, the defendant began chasing him around the city and then toward Cameron and into Barron.
The victim, who was a family friend and roommate of the man the defendant had been pursuing, approached Lauritsen when he stopped the vehicle.
The defendant had a gun on his lap, and a struggle ensued between him and the victim, who was unarmed. A witness said the victim’s hands were off the gun for four to five seconds before he was shot.
The defendant shot the victim once, drove away and later claimed that the victim was taking a swing at him. The defendant called 911 and said he had just shot someone. He was arrested after driving to the Sheriff’s Department.
The medical examiner said the victim died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, Lauritsen faces life in prison. He is being held in Barron County Jail and appears in court on May 25 for his arraignment.
