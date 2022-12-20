MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that the executive coalition of states and attorneys representing local governments have finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to resolve allegations that the pharmacies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores. CVS will pay $5 billion, and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion. Under the CVS and Walgreens agreements, Wisconsin is expected to receive over $173 million in opioid abatement funding.

“The hundreds of millions of dollars coming to Wisconsin through agreements like these will have a major impact on efforts to curb substance-use disorder in communities across the state,” Kaul said. “Fighting the opioid epidemic is a top priority at the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”

