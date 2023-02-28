A former Rice Lake man is heading for trial after a plea hearing on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Jason T. Morgan, 49, now of Superior, was charged on May 5, 2021, with two felonies — fourth-offense operating while under the influence and fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance — plus misdemeanor operating while revoked.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments