The jury found a Rice Lake man guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday in the shooting death of a man from the town of Chetek, but its duties did not end there.
Today, the jury was charged with deciding whether Andrew J. Brunette, 26, had a mental disease or defect when he shot Garrett Macone, 24, twice in the back of the head while he slept on Sept. 20, 2020.
The defense had the burden of proving that Brunette suffered from mental disease or defect, and presented its case Wednesday afternoon. After hearing from Dr. Michael Moller, a clinical psychologist, and the defendant himself, the defense rested.
This morning the prosecution brought forward its witnesses, including Dr. Brooke Lundbohm, a psychologist for the state of Wisconsin.
The jury then had a question to settle: At the time the crime was committed did the defendant have a mental disease or defect?
If the jury answered yes to question one, it had to address a second question: As a result of mental disease or defect, did the defendant lack substantial capacity either to appreciate the wrongfulness of the conduct or to conform that conduct to the requirements of law?
In his closing statement, defense attorney Ryan A. Reid noted Brunette’s history of repeated sexual and physical abuse growing up, his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression while he served as a U.S. Marine. The defendant described hearing voices, feeling panic, and thinking unclearly on or about Sept. 19, his attorney said.
At the time of the crime, Brunette was suffering from PTSD, and couldn’t conform his behavior or understand the wrongfulness of his actions, Reid said.
The defense concluded by asking the jury to vote yes to both questions on Brunette’s mental health at the time of the crime.
Barron County Assistant District Attorney John O’Boyle said not everyone with PTSD puts two rounds in the back of someone’s head and asked the jury to focus on Brunette’s mental state at the time of the offense, not on his history.
The prosecutor said the jury should vote no to the first question, but if they did and moved to the second question, they should consider that Brunette understood his actions were wrong.
O’Boyle cited the moment when the UTV driver and the defendant saw each other. Because Brunette did not try to kill the witness, he knew his conduct was wrong.
The jury decided that at the time the crime was committed Brunette had a mental disease or defect. But in answer to the second question it decided that the defendant did not lack substantial capacity either to appreciate the wrongfulness of the conduct or to conform that conduct to the requirements of law.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.