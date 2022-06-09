WAUSAU — A central Wisconsin woman convicted of fatally shooting her husband more than 15 years ago was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 67, was found guilty in October of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer.

