Early reviews are in. It’s a wild and crazy evening for Red Barn audiences with plenty of laughs and mayhem during the current production of “It Runs in the Family.”

Performances continue through Saturday. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Single admission tickets are $20. Reservations may be made by calling 715-234-8301 or online at redbarntheatre-ricelake.com

  

