AccuWeather Global Weather Center — Since the start of June, large portions of the central and eastern United States have been able to enjoy rather seasonable conditions, but, AccuWeather forecasters say, comfortable weather will be but a distant memory in the days to come. A drastic and intense warmup is on the way for a large swath of the country this week as a major atmospheric feature shifts position.

"As the jet stream lifts north, a large heat dome will become more expansive over the Central states, Midwest and Southeast over the next several days," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained.

