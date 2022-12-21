...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL
THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of
a line from Madison to Mankato To Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches
to the south. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and
Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter
conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted
now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter
Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It was either going to be one of the best ideas I’ve ever had, or one of the worst. There wouldn’t be a middle ground. Sue and I signed up for a Spartan Race.
The Spartan is an official thing, one of these “tough mudder”-style obstacle course races that throw a myriad of difficult physical challenges at the competitors. You don’t really compete against anybody else, since there are no official winners; you compete against yourself. I asked around at the gym and found a few people who’d done Spartans and similar races, and they all sang the praises of the events, and especially the challenge of training for them. So, I found a race in Phoenix, near my mother and brother, and actually talked him and his two adult kids into joining Team Tindell for the big one. I even went so far as to order us special shirts, with the old English family crest on them. Hey, go big or go home.
