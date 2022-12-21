Tindell

Tindell

It was either going to be one of the best ideas I’ve ever had, or one of the worst. There wouldn’t be a middle ground. Sue and I signed up for a Spartan Race.

The Spartan is an official thing, one of these “tough mudder”-style obstacle course races that throw a myriad of difficult physical challenges at the competitors. You don’t really compete against anybody else, since there are no official winners; you compete against yourself. I asked around at the gym and found a few people who’d done Spartans and similar races, and they all sang the praises of the events, and especially the challenge of training for them. So, I found a race in Phoenix, near my mother and brother, and actually talked him and his two adult kids into joining Team Tindell for the big one. I even went so far as to order us special shirts, with the old English family crest on them. Hey, go big or go home.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments