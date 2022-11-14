...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Classical Conversations tutors, from left, are Michelle Nord of Cameron, Lindsay Martin of Ladysmith, Melissa Doporcyk of Cumberland, Director Jessica Chartraw of Rice Lake and tutors Kari Johnson of Chetek and Amber Baye of Rice Lake.
Photo submitted
Annual Classical Conversations Parent Practicum Training in Rice Lake in June was well attended.
Area families with school-age children who are considering homeschool options are invited to an informational/hands-on event called Experience Classical Conversations. It will be held on Thursday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Children's Ministry Center at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church, 33340 S. Main St., Rice Lake.
Renee Abraham, one of the directors, said, "Our Classical Conversations academic year has gotten off to a great start. With many new families and more inquiries, we're hosting an event for those who are interested in learning more about our classical, Christian community in-home education."
