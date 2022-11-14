Area families with school-age children who are considering homeschool options are invited to an informational/hands-on event called Experience Classical Conversations. It will be held on Thursday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Children's Ministry Center at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church, 33340 S. Main St., Rice Lake.

Renee Abraham, one of the directors, said, "Our Classical Conversations academic year has gotten off to a great start. With many new families and more inquiries, we're hosting an event for those who are interested in learning more about our classical, Christian community in-home education."

