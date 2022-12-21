According to the latest from the National Weather Service, 6 to 9 inches of fluffy snow is expected to fall through tonight in Barron County. Combined with frigid temperatures and gusting winds later in the week, travel could become impossible, power outages are expected, and people are facing the prospect of frostbite and hypothermia if not protected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 3 a.m. Thursday in Rice Lake. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday, but strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will arrive Thursday afternoon through Friday night, according to the Weather Service. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming extremely difficult or impossible.

