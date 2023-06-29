Republican state senators used a surprise procedural maneuver Wednesday night that could lay the groundwork for an up-or-down vote on whether to fire Wisconsin's top election official ahead of the next presidential election.

The unexpected vote came after senators spent the better part of the day debating and passing Wisconsin's next state budget, and a day after the Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked on whether to formally nominate WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe to a second four-year term.

  

