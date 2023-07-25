Fair animals - Barron County Fair

Olivia Willger, 9, of the Doyle Juniors 4-H Club poses with her pigs Olava and Oakley at the Barron County Fair. Read more about the fair in Dave Greschner's North Notes on A3, and view photos on A15 and online at Chronotype.com.

 Photo by Dave Greschner

Barron County bid farewell on Sunday to another successful fair that drew crowds from near and wide.

But the close of the opening day on July 19 ended on a sour note as a devastating hail and wind storm struck the Rice Lake area. However, the fair quickly recovered and soldiered on to crown a new Fairest of the Fair, award prizes to hard-working youth and adults, and entertain everyone with a variety of carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, foods and special events.

Kids Day

Prairie Farm FFA members help kids turn veggies into vehicles for racing on Kids Day.
Fairest of the Fair coronation

Outgoing Fairest Brooke Shatley crowns Elora Repman as Barron County's 2023 Fairest of the Fair on Friday. Co-coordinator Devon Laursen holds her sash.
Eagle carving donated to fairgrounds in memory of police officers

Law enforcement on duty Sunday afternoon at the Barron County Fair gather by the bald eagle carving as it was placed near the flag poles at the Barron County Fairgrounds. From left are Darren Hodek, Chris Allen, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and carver Leesa Syryczuk.
  

