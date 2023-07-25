...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON TODAY ...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
today. This advisory covers all of west central and northwest
Wisconsin.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Olivia Willger, 9, of the Doyle Juniors 4-H Club poses with her pigs Olava and Oakley at the Barron County Fair. Read more about the fair in Dave Greschner's North Notes on A3, and view photos on A15 and online at Chronotype.com.
Law enforcement on duty Sunday afternoon at the Barron County Fair gather by the bald eagle carving as it was placed near the flag poles at the Barron County Fairgrounds. From left are Darren Hodek, Chris Allen, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and carver Leesa Syryczuk.
Barron County bid farewell on Sunday to another successful fair that drew crowds from near and wide.
But the close of the opening day on July 19 ended on a sour note as a devastating hail and wind storm struck the Rice Lake area. However, the fair quickly recovered and soldiered on to crown a new Fairest of the Fair, award prizes to hard-working youth and adults, and entertain everyone with a variety of carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, foods and special events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.