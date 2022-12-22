Inflation is not taking a holiday this year. Rising prices have been one of the central stories of 2022. And this season of gift-giving is no exception.

Buying a partridge, a pear tree, and all the other items in the 12 Days of Christmas would cost an estimated $45,523.27 this year thanks to inflation — an increase of 10.5% from a year ago, according to the annual "Christmas Price Index" compiled by PNC Bank.

