A Rice Lake couple, who were each charged with public assistance fraud after an investigation into the woman’s self-employment as a licensed day care provider, made recent appearances in Barron County Circuit Court, and the husband was bound over for trial.

Amanda J. Camen, 38, and her husband, Christopher C. Camen, 49, were each charged with felony failure to disclose event affecting eligibility as a party to a crime on April 22 after the Great Rivers Consortium filed an investigative report with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

