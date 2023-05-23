With tearful farewells, Mary Hoeft and impoverished students at an after-school program in Kathmandu, Nepal, parted ways but not before each had left a mark upon the other and gifts from Rice Lake were bestowed.

Hoeft, a former UW-Eau Claire — Barron County educator, began volunteering her services last month at Sirjansheel Paila Nepal, which translates to Creative Steps Nepal.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments