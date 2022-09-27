CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24 won’t return to court until August 2023.

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs, who was assigned Monday to preside over the homicide case, set five days of hearings that will begin Aug. 7.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments