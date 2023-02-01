...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Rice Lake veteran Martin Haglund is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.
After the military, Haglund attended Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego and received a bachelor’s degree in pastoral theology and biblical literature and as well as a degree in counseling. Since that time he has served as a bi-vocational church counselor and gardener for Southern Baptists, primarily veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide ideation. In addition to the church setting, Haglund participates in meet-and-greet sessions where he shares his Vietnam experience, recovery journey and offers a free one-hour consultation along with practical steps for moving past depression and suicidal thoughts.
