Rice Lake veteran Martin Haglund is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.

After the military, Haglund attended Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego and received a bachelor’s degree in pastoral theology and biblical literature and as well as a degree in counseling. Since that time he has served as a bi-vocational church counselor and gardener for Southern Baptists, primarily veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide ideation. In addition to the church setting, Haglund participates in meet-and-greet sessions where he shares his Vietnam experience, recovery journey and offers a free one-hour consultation along with practical steps for moving past depression and suicidal thoughts.

