The Rice Lake Municipal Band welcomes Ave Generosa as a guest ensemble at the June 7 Music in the Park concert at Veterans Memorial City Park in Rice Lake.

The Municipal Band will start the concert off with the "Star-Spangled Banner," "Captain America March," "Teddy Bear's Picnic," "Suite from Hamilton" and "Gee, Officer Krupke," from "West Side Story."

