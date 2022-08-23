Drs. Eric Caporusso, Nathaniel Stewart, Troy Berg and John Berschback, Mayor Justin Fonfara, Councilmembers Keith Moffatt and Harlan Dodge, and Bert Richard turn dirt at the groundbreaking of a new clinic and ambulatory surgical center for Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, Surgical Management Professionals, on Monday in Rice Lake.
Mayor Justin Fonfara speaks at the groundbreaking of a new clinic for Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and for an ambulatory surgery center, CedarCrest Surgery Center, on Monday afternoon off Wisconsin Avenue.
Plans may have changed since Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine presented a proposal to the city to open a clinic and ambulatory surgical center, but construction will be underway now that ground has been broken on the south side of Rice Lake.
Representatives of Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, land developers and contractors rubbed elbows with the mayor, and members of the city council and civic organizations to celebrate the beginning of construction of CedarCrest Surgery Center and an orthopedics and sports medicine clinic. The ceremony took place Monday afternoon under a tent at the construction site to the west of Wisconsin Avenue and north of South Access Road.
