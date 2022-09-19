In putting a name and face to the fight against brain cancer, those in attendance at the 11th annual Forrest Run on Saturday at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County heard the story of Brian Morrissey and learned the impact funds raised by the run make a difference in people's lives.
Morrissey, from Chippewa Falls, was diagnosed with glioblastoma in November and as a recipient of a grant from the Forrest Run, he said it came at time when it was needed the most. Following his surgery the commissioned salesman wasn't able to work and bills piled up.
The 11th annual Forrest Run was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. The event included a 1-mile obstacle course for kids, opening ceremonies with an update of the organization efforts, speeches by those effected by brain cancer and the 5K race, with a meal provided after.
1 of 11
Forrest Run 9-17-22
Runners take off for the start of the Forrest Run 5K on Saturday at UW-Eau Claire – Barron County.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Forrest Run 9-17-22
Kids take off at the start of the 1-mile obstacle course.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Forrest Run 9-17-22
Kids could get face paintings with the help of FBLA members prior to the races.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Forrest Run 9-17-22
T-shirts included motto "Live for today."
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Forrest Run 9-17-22
The leaders in the 1-mile run battle toe-to-toe on the final obstacle before the final straight away.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Forrest Run 9-17-22
The obstacle course featured a bag toss.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Forrest Run 9-17-22
Crowd awaits return of kids in fun run.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Forrest Run 9-17-22
Everyone applauded for their efforts.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Forrest Run 9-17-22
The finish line for the 1-mile obstacle course is just a few steps away.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Forrest Run 9-17-22
Brian Morrissey of Chippewa Falls was a recipient of a Forrest Run grant, which he said came at the time when it was much needed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.