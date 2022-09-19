In putting a name and face to the fight against brain cancer, those in attendance at the 11th annual Forrest Run on Saturday at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County heard the story of Brian Morrissey and learned the impact funds raised by the run make a difference in people's lives.

Morrissey, from Chippewa Falls, was diagnosed with glioblastoma in November and as a recipient of a grant from the Forrest Run, he said it came at time when it was needed the most. Following his surgery the commissioned salesman wasn't able to work and bills piled up.

The 11th annual Forrest Run was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. The event included a 1-mile obstacle course for kids, opening ceremonies with an update of the organization efforts, speeches by those effected by brain cancer and the 5K race, with a meal provided after.

