Grand Marshals Harold and Beccie Olson to preside over Aquafest parade

Harold and Beccie Olsen shown handing out petunias at last year's parade.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Harold and Beccie Olsen walk in the Aquafest parade every year to hand out petunias and candy, but this year they will have the seats of honor as grand marshals.

The parade, celebrating the “Spirits of the Northwoods,” caps off the 58th installment of Rice Lake’s Aquafest on Sunday beginning at 12:30 p.m. downtown.

