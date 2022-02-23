At its meeting Monday evening, the Barron County Board of Supervisors heard from Waste to Energy plant manager Brent Bohn that a $2 million upgrade at the plant cannot be put off much longer. He told them if nothing is done the plant will have to shut down in three to five years.
“There’s no other way around it,” he said of the acid gas removal system that has been patched about every three or four months as it is eating away at itself. “There is no secondary or bypass. The gas has to flow through this system.”
He explained that lime and water are injected in to a reaction chamber to mix with the flue gas. The water cools the gas down and the lime neutralizes the acid gases.
Bohn said one option is to rebuild what is there for $100,000 with no efficiency gains and the need for another rebuild in five years, whereas the life of a new system is 30 years.
He said with the $2 million upgrade, lime efficiency will go from a 10% to 90% rate with lower emissions, and it will allow the system to increase permitted capacity from the current 100 tons a day to 150 tons per day.
Bohn said he hopes to have Request For Proposals for a new system by the end of March with the County Board to act on the system upgrade at its April meeting. If approved it would take four to five months of construction in shop and another four to five months on-site.
Board Chair Louie Okey asked what happens if the system fails before that time. Bohn replied he and his employees are being very proactive, watching it closely and patching it as needed. Employee Andy Hanson said they did a thorough inspection of the chamber from the inside out when it was last shut down and will continue to monitor it.
Okey also wondered if it would release gas into the air that the county could be fined for discharging. Bohn replied no, they would shut the plant down so there would not be an emissions issue.
Supervisor Stan Buchanan asked how long the plant would have to be shut down to convert from the old to new system. Bohn said roughly two weeks.
In other business, the County Board:
• Authorized by two-thirds vote the purchase of $1.3 million in highway department vehicles and equipment for the 2023 budget year. French said this would initiate the process which is needed due to increased lead times now required for equipment to be delivered and paid for within the county’s fiscal year.
• Authorized by two-thirds vote the use of $100,000 in unassigned fund balance in the highway fund to develop engineering plans for Highways P and U. It allows the highway commissioner to enter into contracts and agreements as necessary to complete the engineering design, begin the acquisition of real estate and begin the relocation of utilities as needed for portions of the two roadways. Highway Commissioner Mark Servi said real estate is needed to flatten sharp curves on Highway U and to lesson the steep and unsafe slopes on Highway P.
• Approved a request by Thomas West to rezone 14 acres in the town of Almena from Ag-2 to Ag-1 and denied the petition for rezoning 3.75 acres from Ag-1 to Business by Judith Lehman because it is not consistent with the Farmland Preservation Plan, does not require a rural location and would be spot zoning. There was no discussion.
• Gave support to a Mosaic Telecom Broadband Expansion Grant. French said there is $100 million in grant dollars available from the state for this type of project. He said Economic Development Corp. director Dave Armstrong and Prairie Lake Town Chair Joe Atwood are also in support of it.
• By two-thirds vote, OK’d the use of $8,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for pesticide testing in well water as recommended by the Land Conservation/UW Extension Committee. The county would randomly test 20 wells at $400 a test.
• Approved a request to the state Department of Natural Resources to maintain two full-time wardens in Barron County as recommended by Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. With its investments in recreational infrastructure to make the county a destination to live, work and play, and the exponential increase in such activities since the start of the pandemic, the need has increased, not decreased, yet following the retirement of a DNR enforcement warden his position has not been filled.
• By simple majority, approved establishing salaries for sheriff and clerk of court in advance of candidates taking out papers to run for the positions. Salaries set are for the office, not an incumbent nor challenger. Salaries were set at $79,463 for clerk of court and $99,738 for sheriff.
• Approved moving the April 19, 9 a.m. reorganizational meeting of the County Board to Mosaic Telecom, 201 S. First St., Cameron. This is due to the upgrade ongoing in the Government Center’s auditorium with not enough space in any other room of the center for the full board to meet in person. Currently about one-third of the board is attending meetings remotely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.