County approves gravel pit expansion

Despite five neighboring residents who spoke against a request by Todd’s Redi Mix Concrete LLC to rezone 57 wooded acres from Ag-2 to Mineral Reservation in the Town of Stanley, it was unanimously approved by the Barron County Board of Supervisors at its July 20 meeting.
Three additional residents of the area had signed up to speak but declined after Board Chairman Louie Okey asked them not to be repetitive.
Resident Renee Johnson said she moved into the country for peace and quiet and fresh air and is concerned about damage to the road because of truck traffic, her water quality going bad and a drop in her property value. She asked if owner Todd Widdes would like to live near his business with his family.
Resident Noah Marach, who said he was an engineer by trade and a local brewer, expressed concern about possible damage to the water table. He asked that the rezoning request be remanded back to the Zoning Committee for more research.
Resident Rebecca Kemp said she worried about the impact of the mine. She said mines diminish property values by as much as 30% and said their effects should be measured in miles, not feet.
Resident Jerry Aul spoke against the gravel pit encroaching on a long, established residential area. He said a 50-foot buffer is not very far and the elevation of a pit is more than 50 feet high. He said rock crushing can be heard from a long distance, and the pollutants it creates in the air is a concern. Aul added that he and others purchased their homes out there for peace and serenity and have concerns about noise, safety of air and water, and environmental and aesthetic effects.
Resident Michael Swant said he has been trying to put up a building in the neighborhood. He said it seems to take an act of God to get a variance to build a shed on a vacant piece of land but Redi Mix can change the entire neighborhood without much notice. He said he is hoping for a compromise, like a bigger buffer zone.
Residents Michael and Cindy Cragg and Jerry Thompson declined comment, not wanting to be repetitive.
Aggregate in high demand
Supervisor Bob Rogers, who is chairman of the Zoning Committee, said there was no opposition at the meeting in which it was presented; in fact the town chairman spoke in favor of it, noting Todd’s Redi Mix has been in business for a long time, and the township welcomes the business.
Rogers reminded them that the request still has to go to the Board of Adjustments which sets the parameters on how it operates and monitors the safety of the operation and neighborhood.
Chairman Okey agreed, telling the residents that the Board of Adjustments is like a “mini court” and can set stipulations.
Supervisor Bert Skinner, who is also mayor of the City of Cumberland, said its planning commission had a similar situation and was able to find a compromise which was approved.
Supervisor Marv Thompson said expanding a pit on land it already owns is a natural succession.
Supervisor Bill Schradle said he understood both sides but said the price of aggregate is up because everybody needs it to build a new home.
Supervisor Jim Gores remarked, “Gravel isn’t all over the place. You have to take it where it’s at. There’s getting to be less spots where there is good gravel.”
He reminded people that good gravel is also needed under the pavement of every road.
